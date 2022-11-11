FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Aeva Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 11.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

In other news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 273,133 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 280,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

See Also

