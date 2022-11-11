FY2022 EPS Estimates for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Decreased by William Blair

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Berkeley Lights’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 103.01%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berkeley Lights Stock Up 7.4 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkeley Lights

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,455 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,422,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 121,085 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.