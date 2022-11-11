FY2022 EPS Estimates for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Decreased by William Blair

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Berkeley Lights’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 103.01%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Berkeley Lights Stock Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ:BLI opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkeley Lights
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,455 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,422,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 121,085 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.