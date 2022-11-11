FY2022 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lifted by Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.64). The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.63) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 9.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 191,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $358,437.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,469.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 191,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $358,437.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,105,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,469.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 87,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $132,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,913,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,212.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 357,217 shares of company stock worth $593,641 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Featured Stories

