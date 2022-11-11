FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Cyxtera Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of CYXT opened at $2.48 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,080,000 after buying an additional 473,991 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after buying an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 700,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 225,308 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

