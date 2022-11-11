FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Cut by Analyst

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Insider Activity at Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $123,775.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,760,669.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 18,646 shares of company stock valued at $158,196 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Featured Stories

