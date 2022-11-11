FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Cut by Analyst

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.
Shares of NVCT stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
