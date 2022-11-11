FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Increased by Analyst

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 64.99%.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLRX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 86.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 222,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.