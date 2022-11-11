FY2022 EPS Estimates for Porch Group, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of PRCH opened at $1.00 on Friday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 182.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 111,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 71,844 shares during the last quarter.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

