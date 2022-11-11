FY2022 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

PUBM stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $799.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PubMatic by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 309,845 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

