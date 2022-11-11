FY2023 EPS Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Increased by Analyst

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 42.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.