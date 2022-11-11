FY2023 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Home Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Home Capital Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$27.21 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$46.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Capital Group

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading

