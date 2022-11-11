FY2023 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report released on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

