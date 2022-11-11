FY2024 Earnings Forecast for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Issued By KeyCorp

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DoubleVerify in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

NYSE DV opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $35.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $1,475,075 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

