FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 324.99%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $132,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,843,398.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $132,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,843,398.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,280.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $927,090. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

