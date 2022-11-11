FY2025 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,926,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 527,631 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

