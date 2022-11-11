Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Galapagos Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GLPG opened at $41.46 on Monday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

