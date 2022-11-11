Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the October 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GLMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

