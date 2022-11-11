Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Up 4%

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Rating) shares were up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 5,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 65,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Garibaldi Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$33.18 million and a PE ratio of -17.33.

About Garibaldi Resources

(Get Rating)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Red Lion; Grizzly and Golden Bear; King and King South; E&L; Palm Spring; Sid, Sunrise and Atlin; Black Gold; and Tora Tora properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garibaldi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garibaldi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.