Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,711 shares of company stock worth $8,668,038 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE IT traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.61. 16,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $341.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

