Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $186.53

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.53 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 169 ($1.95). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.03), with a volume of 14,899 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Gateley Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £219.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,466.67.
Gateley Increases Dividend
Gateley Company Profile
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
Read More
