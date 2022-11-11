General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

GD traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.42. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

