General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GIS opened at $79.58 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

