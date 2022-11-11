General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE GM traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 163,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,799,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

