Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.75.
Generation Bio Trading Up 12.1 %
GBIO opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.50. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 4,237.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 221.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
