GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $307.36 million and approximately $397,861.64 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

