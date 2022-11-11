Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,590.68

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,590.68 ($29.83) and traded as high as GBX 3,002 ($34.57). Genus shares last traded at GBX 3,002 ($34.57), with a volume of 67,369 shares.

Genus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,646.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,596.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,175.23.

Genus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Genus

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 8,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,921 ($33.63), for a total value of £243,845.08 ($280,765.78).

(Get Rating)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

