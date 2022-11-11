Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) rose 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 565,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,273,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 13,031.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gevo news, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $45,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,751.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $55,566.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,546.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $45,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,153 shares in the company, valued at $588,751.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,464. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Gevo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 186,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Gevo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gevo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

