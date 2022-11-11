GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 131,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,453 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $27.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GFL. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

