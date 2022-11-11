GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($50.00) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on shares of GFT Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th.

GFT Technologies Stock Performance

ETR GFT traded up €3.45 ($3.45) during trading on Friday, reaching €37.35 ($37.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.88. GFT Technologies has a twelve month low of €27.70 ($27.70) and a twelve month high of €49.00 ($49.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $983.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41.

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Stories

