Gifto Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.