Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $514,314.06 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 204,906 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $514,314.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,575,172 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, Barry Canton sold 193,616 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $476,295.36.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Barry Canton sold 196,308 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $543,773.16.

On Thursday, October 27th, Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $554,135.38.

On Monday, October 24th, Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $512,127.44.

On Thursday, October 20th, Barry Canton sold 196,721 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $485,900.87.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $522,854.64.

On Friday, October 14th, Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $565,783.76.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $593,092.65.

On Monday, October 10th, Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $615,096.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $52,022,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.