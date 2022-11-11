Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 85.1% in October

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the October 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $5.91 on Thursday, hitting $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 66,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,484. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GVDNY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,180.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

