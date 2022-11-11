Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FDX traded up $8.90 on Friday, reaching $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 278,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

