Glenview Trust Co Buys 3,665 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.33. 100,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,752. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.73 and a 200 day moving average of $154.72.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.