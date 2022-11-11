Glenview Trust Co Buys 975 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.
GOOGL traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.28. 1,585,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,460,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
