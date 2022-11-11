Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.9 %

Intel Announces Dividend

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,572,524. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

