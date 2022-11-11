Glenview Trust Co Purchases 5,574 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $58.23. 223,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,609. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

