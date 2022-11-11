Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CAT traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.35. The company had a trading volume of 177,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,249. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

