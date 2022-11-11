Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,383,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $103,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 406,380 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,681.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 133,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 130,054 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 896,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,905 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

GSLC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. 3,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,279. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97.

