Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 213.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 916,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 623,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $81.23. 105,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,744. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

