Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,750 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $93.24. 297,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

