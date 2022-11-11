Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $713.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.