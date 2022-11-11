Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $713.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GB. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

