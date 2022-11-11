Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Jaime Pereira acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $27,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

