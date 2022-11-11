GMT Capital Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

GMT Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 14,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,267,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

CNQ stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.74. 176,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

