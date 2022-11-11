GMT Capital Corp Has $31.28 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GMT Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729,400 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.0% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,250,872. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

