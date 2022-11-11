GMT Capital Corp Has $56.23 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. 1,601,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,589,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

