GMT Capital Corp Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 578,400 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,537,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.