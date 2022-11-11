GMT Capital Corp Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $14.49 on Friday, hitting $159.87. The stock had a trading volume of 240,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,954. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.75.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

