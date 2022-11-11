Gode Chain (GODE) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00581331 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.31 or 0.30280575 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

