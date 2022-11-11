GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoGreen Investments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

GoGreen Investments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.23. 2,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,946. GoGreen Investments has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

