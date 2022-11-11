Goldfinch Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,207,548 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

